Instrumentation in medical sector Jabil's second largest

Jabil Circuit's emphasis on industrial instrumentation in the medical sector has led to growth and an increase in the share of its business. This is now Jabil's second largest sector.

Two customers accounted for more than 10% of revenue and our top 10 customers in the quarter accounted for approximately 58% of the revenue in the first fiscal quarter. Restructuring was $19 million including a $15.7 million loss on the sale of the French automotive subsidiary, according to Seeking Alpha.



Jabil will focus its investments in industrial, instrumentation and medical market as well as clean tech activities, according to Seeking Alpha.