austriamicrosystems ends short-time work at Unterpremstätten

CHip-manufacturer austriamicrosystems will terminate the current short-time work schedule at its Austrian location in Unterpremstätten on December 31, 2009.

Increased demand has created a noticeable improvement in the utilization of production capacity, thus rendering continuation of the short-time work schedule unnecessary according to the company’s assessment. The number of employees working shortened hours already decreased considerably last month; currently less than 300 employees remain under the short-time work schedule.