Serus announces deployment of LION Solution at Flextronics

Serus has announced that Flextronics has deployed LION (Lean Inventory Optimization Network) solution to enhance the management of its lean operations in support of a major customer program.

“LION has helped Flextronics to dramatically improve efficiency in collaborating with the customer to optimize inventory and service levels,” said Jason McLelan, vice president of procurement at Flextronics.



“Serus is proud of our long-term, collaborative relationship with Flextronics in its drive for increased operational excellence,” said Neil Mitchell, general manager and vice president of Serus Manufacturing Solutions business unit. “We will continue to work closely to achieve ongoing results.”