Kitron completes test development project for Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin acknowledged the completion of an advanced test development project to support the future manufacturing of subsystems for the Joint Strike Fighter (F-35) at EMS-provider Kitron AS in Arendal, Norway.

While the current business volume with Lockheed Martin is in the range of €1.2 - €2.4 million (NOK 10 – 20 million), the cooperation with the US-based compnay opens up the possibility to bid for contracts to a value of more than NOK 1 billion (around €120 million) in the future. "Lockheed Martin has commended Kitron for its dedication to continuously looking for process improvements and cost reduction for customers”, says Bob Hoaglund, LMMS2 Subcontracts Manager of Kitron.



Norway is one of the international partner countries participating in the JSF program. Under the Manufacturing License Agreement between Kitron ASA and Lockheed Martin Maritime Systems and Sensors, Kitron will manufacture, test, maintain and repair the Integrated Backplane Assembly in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.