Rocla to close down in Estonia

Finland-based Rocla is to close down its Estonian subsidiary by the end of the year.

The Finnish manufacturer of electric warehouse trucks will close down its Estonian subsidiary Rocla Eesti by the end of this year. Tapio Rummukainen, CEO at Rocla, said that the Estonian market for the company's products has been affected dramatically by the crisis and that a swift recovery is unlikely, reports bbn. The group employs 648 people.