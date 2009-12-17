Arrow & Ecliptek expand distribution agreement to include EMEA

Arrow Electronics and Ecliptek are expanding their distribution agreement to include the EMEA sales region. Ecliptek already partners with Arrow Electronics in the USA and Asia-Pacific region.

Arrow distributes the manufacturer's entire product portfolio, which primarily comprises SMD (Surface Mounted Device) as well as thru-hole crystals and oscillators. Ecliptek is based in Costa Mesa, California, and was founded in 1987.



"Our partnership with Ecliptek, with its specialised portfolio of crystals and oscillators, can be utilised for almost every conceivable solution, adding more innovative products to our line card," says Giovanni Ramella, Director of Marketing for Passive Products, Arrow EMEA. "We are very pleased to be able to include, with Ecliptek, another market leader in our broad range of suppliers."



"We have enjoyed many years of successful collaboration with Arrow and rely on Arrow as a global distributor," says Robert Zarrow, Vice President of Sales, Ecliptek. "The excellent opportunities that Arrow opens up for us with its global supply chain, together with its expert technical support are crucial factors for us. Arrow will actively support us in further expanding our global market presence."