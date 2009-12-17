© Hexagon

Hexagon expands its Vision Metrology business

Hexagon has recently acquired all outstanding assets and intellectual property of two German companies within the vision metrology industry. The acquisitions will further enhance Hexagon's worldwide product offering in multisensor vision technology.

The acquired assets and IPs from Mahr Multisensor GmbH gives Hexagon a complete range of optical coordinate measuring systems used for measuring in industrial applications, as well as in science and research.



Hexagon has also acquired all assets and IPs from Mycrona GmbH which is a manufacturer of state-of-the-art 3D multi-sensor coordinate measuring machines. Mycrona's product portfolio consists of a complete range of machines for the vision industry.



The acquired businesses will be integrated into Hexagon's Metrology Vision business. It will be operated with R&D and manufacturing facilities in Germany and China.



"With these acquisitions Hexagon covers all aspects of the multisensor market from fairly simple low-end systems already established via Hexagon's subsidiary Tesa to the advanced automated systems that Mahr and Mycrona represents. It also opens up the door to the nano segment of the measurement technology industry", says Ola Rollén, CEO and President of Hexagon AB.