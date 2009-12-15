Foxconn to add more staff in Mexico

EMS-giant Foxconn is said to plan a substantial increase in staff numbers at its manufacturing hub in Mexico.

Foxconn operates a manufacturing hub in San Jeronimo, Mexico and has so far built a 1.3 million-square-foot manufacturing campus that includes three production facilities as well as a warehouse. Staff numbers for the Mexican operations are said to be around 8000. However, local media reports that the company is looking to hire as many as 2000 more employees - reaching 10000 employees by March 2010.