Rood & X-Fab to collaborate

Rood Testhouse (Rood Microtec) has signed a collaboration agreement with X-Fab.

The collaboration under the name X-Chain Partner Network provides a structured platform for X-Fab’s customers to search online, region by region, for contact information and other data about qualified design and supply chain partners worldwide.



These companies either have worked with X-Fab already, or currently are actively engaged with X-Fab in chip development or other areas such as test, assembly, supply chain management or turnkey IC solutions. Search results highlight each company’s offerings and expertise – automotive or medical applications, for example – and provide contact information.



In view of the relative increase in Europe of the number of fabless companies, including light fab and semi-fab, service providers such as Rood Microtec are increasingly performing support activities. This collaboration will allow Rood Microtec to respond to this trend and further detail the one-stop shopping concept. Furthermore, it will give Rood Microtec a greater presence in the European playing field.



‘We are delighted with the trust X-Fab has in us. Our existing collaboration with X-Fab has intensified over the past few years, in particular in the area of analog mixed-signal products. We see the recently formed X-Chain Partner Network as an added incentive,’ said Rood Microtec CEO Philip Nijenhuis.