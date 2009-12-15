Kolb names new distributor for UK & Ireland

Kolb has signed an agreement with the Altus Group, headquartered in Kirkcaldy (Scotland). Altus will be the new distributor partner for Ireland and the UK.

Important for this decision, was, besides maintaining an uninterrupted support for their present customer base, the symmetry of business principles.



"We at Altus understand how important machine reliability and good field support has become. Downtime is unacceptable and maximum machine performance is the only requirement. The only way to achieve these goals is to supply high quality, reliable equipment, and the best possible site support. With this in mind, we always take great care to select the best available trained and experienced engineering team who can provide our customers with the level of installation, training and on-site applications support that this type of equipments requires”, a press release states.