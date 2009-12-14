Civa buys bankrupt PCB trader Capinor

Norway based PCB firm Civa as has bought the shares in the bankrupt group of Capinor, including Capinor Holding AS, Capinor AS and Capinor Nordic AS.

Civa has taken over the order reserve as per december 10th 2009. Civa has also bought the brand and domain name capinor.com. The operation will be transferred into the newly registered company, Capinor Norway as. Per Sverre Røed will head the new operation which will be in place during this week.