Dätwyler acquires distributor Reichelt

As at 1 January 2010, within the context of a strategic succession, the Dätwyler Group acquires the German catalogue distributor Reichelt Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG headquartered in Sande (Friesland).

By this, Dätwyler continues its strategy of consistently strengthening the Technical Components Division trading activities. It was agreed to maintain silence about the purchase price. Completion of the contract is scheduled for 1 January 2010 after usual regulatory conditions have been fulfilled.



Reichelt Elektronik, a catalogue distributor of industrial electronics, automation and computer accessories, with its approx. 200 employees generates annual sales of around Euro 100 million (CHF 150 million). From its logistics centre in Sande, Reichelt supplies not merely the entire German market but also all its foreign markets.



Upgrading the existing business

Reichelt Elektronik will be integrated into the Dätwyler Technical Components Division, but will continue to operate under the well established Reichelt Elektronik brand. After its acquisition of the Swedish ELFA Group in spring 2008, Dätwyler makes the second spurt for growth within two years in its catalogue distribution business.



Due to quantities and economies of scale as well as thanks to strategic synergies the acquisition of Reichelt further upgrades the previous acquisitions of ELFA (2008, Scandinavia and Eastern Europe), Proditec (2006, Switzerland) and Schuricht (2001, Germany) as well as the Distrelec core business.