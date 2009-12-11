Asustek to spin-off manufacturing unit

Asustek is to reduce its holding in its wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiary Pegatron to 25%.

The company will create a new company called Pegatron Investment Holdings Company, in which Asustek will hold 25% of shares.



"This is good for both companies. Pegatron also manufactures notebook PCs on behalf of other companies, and may have lost orders in the past because of its relationship with Asustek", David Chang, Asustek's CFO, is cited in a Reuters article in saying.