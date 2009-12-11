Fine Line Stencil has selected LPKF ScanCheck

The US-based manufacturer of stencil products Fine Line Stencil, a division of FCT Assembly, has selected an LPKF ScanCheck system for its San Jose, CA stencil facility.

The system features a programmable resolution from 1,500 to 12,000 dpi. The resolution can be set for 1,500 dpi if the requirement is fast scanning performance to test for missing apertures. The full 12,000 dpi is used to measure aperture position, size and quality.



“By stocking our local facility with the latest technological advancements in equipment and setting double checks in place for quality purposes, Fine Line Stencil is paving the way to lead in The Valley in technology and quality, just as it has done in other areas of North America,” said Mike Scimeca, President & CEO of FCT Assembly.