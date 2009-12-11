Chi Mei Optoelectronics fined for LCD price fixing

Chi Mei Optoelectronics (CMO), manufacturer of TFT-LCD-panels has been fined $220 million for LCD price fixing by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Taiwan-based company Chi Mei Optoelectronics has become the sixth company to agree to plead guilty in a price-fixing conspiracy that affected some of the largest manufacturers of devices using LCDs, including Apple, Dell, and Hewlett-Packard.



The company pleaded guilty to a one-count felony charge - in pleaded guilty to participating in a price-fixing conspiracy for TFT-LCD panels sold worldwide between September 14, 2001 and December 1, 2006. A plea bargain, which remains subject to court approval, outlines CMO’s agreement to help with the ongoing antitrust investigation of the DOJ.



Other LCD manufacturers that have pleaded guilty in the case are Epson Imaging Devices and Hitachi Displays. The companies that have already reached plea agreements are Chungwa Picture Tubes, LG Display, and Sharp.