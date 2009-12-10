Flextronics Hungary has trouble finding staff

The EMS-provider Flextronics has apparently trouble in finding enough employees for its operations in Hungary. It has proven rather difficult to fill vacant positions.

CFO Márk Hetényi explained that only 249 people – out of 1400 registered unemployed from the area that were invited – actually bothered to turn up for an interview, writes the Budapest Times. The majority of those however, handed in blank questionnaires. This indicates that most were actually not even interested in working for the Singapore-based EMS-giant. In the end, the company was able to offer a job to 50 of the applicants.