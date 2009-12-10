Panasonic acquires 50% of Sanyo Electric shares

Panasonic has acquired a little over 50% of Sanyo Electric for some ¥400 billion (around €3.1 billion).

Panasonic acquired 3,082 million shares in the public offering which started early November and Sanyo is now to become a subsidiary of Panasonic. Sanyo has also agreed to sell some of its rechargeable battery manufacturing operations to address the concerns of competition authorities in Japan, China, Europe and the United States.