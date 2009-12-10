Thales and Tronics in partnership for inertial MEMS

Tronics Microsystems, a manufacturer of integrated custom MEMS components, and Thales have signed a supply agreement within the field of navigation systems.

Under the agreement, Tronics will produce vacuum-packaged inertial MEMS-sensing elements based on two design concepts that Thales invented, designed and patented to meet the stringent navigation requirements of aircraft, satellites and other platforms. Both designs, one for accelerometers and one for gyroscopes, require advanced MEMS and vacuum-packaging technologies.