Ericsson takes over 400 in Romania

Romtelecom will be able to focus on providing new and innovative services to its subscribers as a result of a five-year managed services agreement with Ericsson.

The Romanian operator is handing over responsibility for part of its field operations activities starting from January 4, 2010.



The contract marks the first managed services deal for Ericsson in Romania. Ericsson will be responsible for corrective and preventive field maintenance of switching and power systems. As a result of the agreement, about 400 employees from Romtelecom will be transferred to Ericsson, strengthening Ericsson's global services organization.