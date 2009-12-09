Teknoflex wins new customers

Technical Director, Keith Netting was encouraged by the level of interest shown in the Teknoflex’s capabilities at this year’s Forum de l’Electronique in Paris, France.

“Teknoflex has received a plethora of new enquiries since the Forum and gained a number of new customers as a result of the three day exhibition”, states Keith Netting. This development have been seen encouraging by Teknoflex’s management, especially in light of the current economic conditions. The UK-based PCB manufacturer hopes to further strengthen its European presence and broad ranging customer base.



André Nocturne, Technical Sales Manger (France), has been busy following up the new leads and providing further information about Teknoflex, the company said in a statement.