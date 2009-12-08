Schlafhorst invests despite economic downturn

The German EMS-provider Schlafhorst plans to focus on the development of its own service offering.

The Roadmap – which depicts the development of the German EMS-provider between 2009 and 2011 – has already led to several investments this year. The company’s facility in Lubsko, Poland has integrated a new ERSA Powerflow N2 wave soldering machine during the 1Q/2009.



In March 2009, the SE group broadened its services offering in this area by investing into a coating line of type HC 200 by Dima SMT Systems. The EMS-provider even plans for a new production location in the South of Germany.