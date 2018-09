IPC and EIPC Host Autumn<br> TMRC Conference in Berlin

IPC - Association Connecting Electronics Industries® and the European Institute of Printed Circuits (EIPC) will co-host an IPC Technology Market Research Council (TMRC) conference in Berlin, Germany on October 27-28, 2005.

The conference theme is "Emerging Technologies and Globalisation in the Electronics Industry: How Today's Trends Will Shape the Future for PCB and EMS Companies and Their Suppliers." A combination of management and technical topics will be covered in the two-day conference.Peter Meyer, vice president of purchasing for Automotive Electronics at Robert Bosch GmbH in Germany will provide the keynote address. Meyer will focus his presentation on managing the global automotive electronics supply chain at Bosch. After an overview of Bosch's product lines and worldwide operations, Meyer will discuss where its automotive components are produced for various world markets and how the parts supply is managed. He will also offer an inside look at Bosch's sourcing decision process; how Bosch sees the future of electronics in Europe; and comment on trends that may be helpful to European suppliers to Bosch.Additional conference topics will include using innovation as a key strategy for business growth, industry and market forecasts, and tips on how to do business successfully in China. For an up-to-the-minute look at some important technology developments in the PCB and EMS industries, the conference will present sessions on new high-tech materials, solving lead free assembly challenges, printed electronics and other disruptive technologies.Sponsorship and table-top exhibit opportunities are still available. Information for prospective sponsors and exhibitors can be found online at www.ipc.org/TMRC_Europe or contact EIPC's event manager, Sonja Derhaag at 0031-43-3440872 or sderhaag@eipc.org . For hotel and conference registration information, visit www.ipc.org/TMRC_Europe or contact Sharon Starr, IPC's director of market research at +1 847-597-2817 or SharonStarr@ipc.org