Hana Elecom to start production in Poland

Korea-based Hana Elecom will start its production of metal inserts for LCD screens in Opole, Poland this month.

The company has rented floor space - contracted for the next 3 years - However, Hana Elecom plans to establish its own facility in Poland. Hana Elecom will operate in Poland under the name of Hana Poland. Major customers will be the Wroclaw-based LG factory and Samsung in Slovakia.