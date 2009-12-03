TT electronics targets Rail market

"We’ve developed a dedicated team across all of TT electronics integrated manufacturing services sites to better serve the rail industry’s needs,” said John Molloy, Division Chief Executive for TT electronics IMS.

Earlier this year, TT electronics's facilities in Rogerstone, UK and Suzhou, China achieved the International Rail Industry Standard (IRIS), accrediting the sites to manufacture and supply safety critical systems for the global rail industry.



“With our combined application engineering expertise, wide service offerings and extensive in-house manufacturing capabilities, we are able to provide our rail customers with complete solutions to meet all of their application-specific needs", Mr Molloy continues.