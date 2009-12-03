Sagem acquires optics specialist Optics 1

Continuing its development in the United States, Sagem (Safran group), has finalized the acquisition of Optics 1, Inc., after receiving the necessary approvals from American authorities.

Optics 1 is specialized in opto-mechanics, electro-optics, and the design, production and integration of precision optical systems for the commercial and defense markets.



The acquisition, carried out through Sagem’s Swiss subsidiary Vectronix AG, will enable Sagem to expand its business and develop a leadership position in the U.S. market, especially for defense applications. Sagem already operates in the U.S. optronics market via Vectronix, Inc. (a subsidiary of Vectronix AG).