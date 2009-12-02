Agilent completes Keithley acquisition

Agilent Technologies has already completed the acquisition of Keithley's RF product line. Both parties had signed a definitive agreement for the sale on Nov. 19, 2009.

"This acquisition is a great fit for Agilent," said Ron Nersesian, president of Agilent's Electronic Measurement Group. "The talented RF team and the former Keithley product line will be strong additions to Agilent, building on our leadership position in RF measurements. We look forward to expanding our RF portfolio for customers."



"We are pleased that this effective RF team will be able to continue to contribute at Agilent," said Joseph P. Keithley, the company's chairman, president and CEO. "We believe their expertise and experience will definitely add value to Agilent's work in RF."