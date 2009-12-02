Foxconn re-assigns PND R&D team

EMS-provider Foxconn has re-assigned its PND R&D team to develop of e-book readers and MIDs instead.

The decision might be due to declining PND orders, DigiTimes reports; citing unspecified industry sources in an article. Only TomTom is still releasing orders to Taiwan-based ODM / EMS companies, mainly to Inventec and Quanta.



Garmin and Mitac have apparently stopped to do so. The latter – after acquiring Magellan in early 2009 – also seems to have stopped Magellan’s outsourcing to Foxconn, Wistron and Cal-Comp.