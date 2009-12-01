Enics to lay off 54 in Finland

The Swiss-based EMS-provider Enics has concluded co-determination negotiations with staff in Lohja in Vantaa. This will result in 54 layoffs.

The negotiations, which started in the beginning of October have been concluded and the EMS-provider will now lay off 54 staff from its units in Lohja and Vantaa (both Finland). Additional to that, a further number of employees will be affected by temporary layoffs. The layoffs are said to be implemented during 2009 /2010.