Foxconn said to hit retail market in China

EMS-giant Foxconn is said to enter the retail market in China with the launch of up to 10,000 consumer electronics retail stores.

The company is said to sell products that they already build on an EMS manufacturing basis, but Foxconn is also rumoured to try and procure more manufacturing deals. Foxconn could promise a retail presence in China in exchange for more manufacturing volumes, local media reports.