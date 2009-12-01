ATLAS ELEKTRONIK sets up subsidiary in Finland

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK has established a new subsidiary in Finland. With this local branch, Germany’s systems supplier for naval electronics will be able to work more closely with Finnish partners.

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK Finland Oy is based in Helsinki. Its managing director is Sami Sohlberg, a former officer of the Finnish Navy. After successfully handling a number of projects in recent years, ATLAS supplies the main contractor Intermarine with modern mine countermeasures systems of the type IMCMS for the Finnish Navy.



The mission and intention of ATLAS ELEKTRONIK Finland is now to assist the Finnish Navy in the upkeep and support of the in-service products and to build up a close long-term partnership. This could include the mainte-nance of combat systems on fast patrol boats and minehunting vessels as well as LINK systems.