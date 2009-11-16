Huawei for world domination?

Huawei Technologies out ran Nokia Siemens Network and snatched the No. 2 position in the global mobile network gear market in 3Q/2009, market researcher Dell'Oro states.

Huawei almost doubling its market share, compared to a year ago (was 11%), now holding around 20%. Sweden based Ericsson is still leading the global mobile network gear market with around 32% (flat from a year ago). Struggling Nokia Siemens Network also reached a market share of 20% (down from 24% compared to a year ago), a figure standing just below that of Huawei however.