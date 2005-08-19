Ex CEO charged for tax violation

A trial is under way against Mr. Bruno Falkvall, who is the former CEO of Swedish Cable Harness and Abrasion Testing Equipment Maker, TVAB (Töcksfors Verkstads AB).

During 2003, Mr. Falkvall swindled TVAB of tax money to a value of over 500.000 Euros. After this incident, TVAB had to declare bankruptcy.



TVAB is today back in business with a new ownership and management. Founded in 1963, TVAB has a great deal of experience of cable harness manufacture. The company currently employs about 80 people in Sweden, and about 120 in Poland. TVAB's profitable annual turnover is circa 12 million Euros.