Jabil increase number of employees in Chihuahua

This year EMS provider Jabil has increased the number of employees at its facility in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The company has expanded with 1000 new employees during this year. The plant now has 5000 employees, according to evertiq's information. Jabil Chihuahua is a one million square foot facility, located three hours from the U.S. border.