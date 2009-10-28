U.S. private fund buys Jabil’s plant in France

evertiq reported in the beginning of October that EMS provider Jabil will sell its plant in Meung-sur-Loire, France. Jabil has now found a buyer for the plant which is an U.S. based private fund.

IACA (American Industrial Acquisition Corporation) the U.S. private funds is the company which has acquired Jabil’s Meun-sur-Loire plant in France, said electronique. The plant has 428 employees and had a turnover of 75 million euros in 2008.



Image source: Jabil