Leoni to supply cable harnesses for Nissan in Russia

Leoni has won its first project for a Japanese car manufacturer: Beginning end of 2010, Leoni will supply cable harnesses for the Nissan X-Trail to be produced locally for the Russian market.

The contract amounts to a double-digit million Euro volume per year. It is Leoni’s first direct order from Nissan. It comprises the production of all electric cable harnesses of the X-Trail all-terrain vehicle for the Russian market. Since recently, the car is built at the local Nissan plant in St. Petersburg. Previously, the car has only been assembled in Russia, being equipped with imported harnesses from an Asian supplier.



In November 2010, Leoni will take up production of several 10,000 cable harnesses each year for this vehicle in its Russian site in Gorodets. The contract adds up to an additional double-digit million Euro sales volume per year until at least 2014.