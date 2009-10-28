Koh Young appoints SmartRep distributor for Germany, Austria and Switzerland

3D inspection company Koh Young (Europe) has appointed the SmartRep GmbH as its representative and distributor for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Founded in 2004 by Rudolf Niebling (Dipl.‐Ing.), SmartRep GmbH distributes selected products and process solutions for the electronics industry. SmartRep GmbH specializes in the sales, training and application for high‐tech capital goods from the areas of automatic optical inspection, X‐ray and traceability for the electronics industry, offering both standard systems and customized process solutions.



In making the announcement, Thorsten Niermeyer, Global Sales Director, said, “We are pleased to welcome the experienced professionals of SmartRep to our team and we look forward to working with them to build sales and support activities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.”



Koh Young (Europe) recently opened its new European demo and training center in Alzenau, Germany.