Incap with temporarily layoffs in Finland

The negotiations that Finland-based EMS-provider Incap started on October 05, 2009 resulted in temporary layoffs of the

personnel in Finland for one week in December 2009 and one week in January 2010 due to production and financial reasons.

Furthermore, the need for additional temporary layoffs of the personnel in Group services and in the Helsinki and Vaasa factories will be considered monthly as from January 2010, and the eventual layoffs will take place in February-May 2010 with the maximum total duration being 64 working days.



The white-collar workers in the Vuokatti factory will be laid off for three weeks by the end of January 2010. The negotiations with the blue-collar workers in Vuokatti are continued by mid of November.