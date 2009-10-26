Scanfil finishes restructuring of its production

The Finland-based EMS-provider has restructured its production activities his year, aiming to improve the cost efficiency of operations.

The organisations of the electronics and mechanics plants in Sievi were merged during the third quarter, and some of the electronics production will be moved to the Pärnu plant in Estonia by the end of the first quarter of 2010.



Manual and automatic assembly of PCBs in Europe will be centralised to Estonia. The surface-mount assembly capacity at the Pärnu plant has been increased with an assembly line that will enter production use during the fourth quarter.