GVL UK becomes Ventec Europe

On October 23, 2009, GVL UK has changed its name to Ventec Europe. The new name reflects the majority ownership position of Ventec Europe by the Ventec International Group.

VIG continues to invest in the UK and European markets through Ventec Europe and the new name reinforces brand awareness and demonstrates ongoing commitment to build a European customer interface to Ventec Electronics Asian R&D and manufacturing facilities.



Ventec Europe supports UK and European customers from local inventories in UK, France, Germany and Italy and can also supply larger volumes directly from our Suzhou, PRC manufacturing facilities.