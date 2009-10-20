Note close down plant in Sweden

When Note closes its production facility in Skellefteå (Sweden), 40 employees will have to go. Some have been working there for 25 years or longer.

Staff at Note in Skellefteå believe that the operation has been profitable and that they have made a lot of money for the group over the years - while other Swedish units did not so well, accordign to evertiq's information.



"Yes it is, of course, bitterly disappointing. This would not have needed to be. It will be tough, it is tough and it has been quite hard for many years. We have been reduced from a very large organisation and now we have received the final blow", said Per Tunvall - who has worked at the facility since 1984.