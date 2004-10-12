Flextronics to cut 150 jobs in France

Flextronics in Laval, France plans to cut 150 out of 620 jobs at the end of 2004, according to PCB007.com.

This following layoffs of 100 through voluntary departures and early retirement arrangements in May. Flextronics has seen a decline due to the reduced market share for French telecommunications-equipment maker Alcatel, PCB007.com reports.