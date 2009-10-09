Preh supplies 'Center Stack' for 2010 Chevrolet Equinox

Germany-based automotive supplier Preh developed the "center stack" for the 2010 MY Chevrolet Equinox, now in series production.

The system integrates all the control functions of the center console in a compact way, and contains in addition to the controls for radio, navigation and climate, the switches for the safety functions.



According to GM guidelines, the construction of the overall system was designed not only very robustly, but Preh engineers also brought into play their many years of know-how from the development of control systems for various premium vehicle manufacturers. For example, the longstanding technology of integrating the optical encoder directly on the printed circuit board is used.



Preh manufactures the center stack in seven different versions in its facility in Monterrey, Mexico.