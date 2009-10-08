Kodak orders move from Flextronics to Asia Optical

Asia Optical expects to see Kodak orders for 6 million mid-range to high-end digital still cameras (DSCs) in 2010. This is said to come as a result of the company's JV with EMS-giant Flextronics.

Asia Optical and Flextronics started a joint venture - AOF Imaging Technology - earlier this year. The EMS-provider Flextronics used to manufacture DSCs for Kodak and these orders have apparently moved over to Asia Optical, reports DigiTimes, citing Asia Optical chairman Robert Lai.