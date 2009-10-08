Dell to close US facility

Dell will close its desktop computer manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem (USA) early next year. Approximately 905 employees will be affected by the closure.

The company will already start layoffs in November, when 600 employees will be released. The closure is expected to be completed in January 2010. All affected employees are said to receive competitive severance packages, including severance pay, incentive payments, benefits continuation and outplacement services.



Dell also announced the migration of its Ireland-based manufacturing operation to its Poland facility (announced in January) and the sale its Tennessee remanufacturing operation to GENCO (announced in June).