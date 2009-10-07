Apple again goes for Foxconn

The EMS-giant Foxconn is said to have snatched the manufacturing deal for Apple's upcoming tablet PC device.

Foxconn will again be the manufacturing partner for upcoming Apple products. Shipments for the new tablet PC are expected as early as the first quarter of 2010. Foxconn is said to - initially - ship between 300 000-400 000, DigiTimes reports.



The new Apple device will come with the usual amenities - such as long battery life, quick Internet connectivity and an easy-to-use user interface. However it is rumoured to focus on e-book functionality rather than music, the report continues in suggesting.