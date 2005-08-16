Enics completes acquisition<br> of Enermet's Jyskä Operations

Enics AG, a Swiss based EMS provider focused on industrial electronics, announced today that the acquisition of production and repair activities of Enermet located in Jyskä, Finland was completed according to plan. This acquisition was one element of the strategic partnership agreement made with Enermet in the beginning of July.



Enics is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies in the industrial electronics field and provides end-to-end solutions consisting of design, NPI, manufacturing, supply chain management and after-sales services for the whole lifecycle of its customers' products. Enics Groups' annualized turnover 2005 is approximately MEUR 250.



Enermet is on of the world's leading suppliers of energy metering and load management solutions. Enermet sales offices in ten countries and local representatives make their solutions available in more than 30 countries around the world. In 2004, Enermet's turnover was 71,7 Million Euros.