EU to aid European chip industry

The European Union is to set up a high-level expert group tasked with developing a shared longer term strategy and well co-ordinated concrete actions at European level.

"Key Enabling Technologies are of exceptional importance. Mastering such technologies lays stable foundation for well paid jobs in the EU and allows for sustainable, broadly shared growth. Therefore the Commission proposes to develop and implement a European vision for the industrial deployment of such technologies in the EU", a statement reads.



Vice-President Günter Verheugen, Commissioner for Enterprise and Industry, said: “The EU needs a strong innovative drive to equip itself with the means needed to secure our future competiveness and address the major societal challenges of this century. Mastering nanotechnology, micro- and nanoelectronics, biotechnology, new materials and photonics means being at the cutting edge – in the benefit of citizens."



Today, state aid is limited to 11% of the running cost of a semiconductor manufacturing facility, the Financial Times reports. Other regions might support such facilities with up to 60%. “This is very significant. We have been waiting for years [sic] to have such a declaration from the EU,” the president od SEMI Europe Heinz Kundert was cited in the report