Radi Medical Systems selects NOTE as a supplier

NOTE has been appointed as a supplier of medical technology products; a wireless instrument used to measure blood pressure in the coronary artery will be developed and produced initially.

This instrument will be produced at NOTE’s Torsby facility (Sweden). A web-based test database, enabling the customer to check quality levels directly from production, has been developed at the Norrtälje plant.



“Our main priority was to find a supplier that satisfies all our quality standards,” commented Johnny Munther, Radi’s Technical Purchasing Manager, “NOTE has the overall technology to cope with our products, plus good working methods that allow us the necessary attention to maintain high quality. The fact that NOTE has a facility for volume production in China is also a plus.”



“We’re delighted and proud that Radi has selected NOTE as a supplier after this extensive and demanding evaluation process,” responded Knut Pogost, NOTE’s CEO and President.