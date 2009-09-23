JJS with further investments in UK & CZ

Now part of the Paragon Electronics Group, JJS Electronics has completed the first major phase of a seven-figure investment programme that has seen the arrival of a new logistics area, new people and new equipment shared between its facilities in Lutterworth, UK and Chomutov, CZ.

The large-scale investment programme began with the construction of a new office and factory layout at JJS’ UK facility. The enhanced logistics area incorporates new racking, automated handling and lifting equipment together with upgrades to the materials storage and ‘direct ship’ areas at JJS’ Central European facility in the Czech Republic.



Meanwhile, the Lutterworth facility also benefits from experienced new recruits Frazer Hayton and John Giddins. Joining JJS in the role of SMT & Planning Manager, Frazer will be charged with developing the company’s manufacturing systems, processes and resources to ensure ongoing optimisation for customers around the world. New Quality Manager John will build on Frazer’s efforts to develop JJS’ proven quality systems and processes.



To boost the company’s resources, the JJS team has added new equipment including a DEK Horizon 03i screen printer (evertiq reported), a Mydata MYDX100 DX14 pick and place machine, two BTU Pyramaz 100A solder reflow ovens and. a Goepel Opticom Advancedline CLX4M AOI system



“These investments are fantastic news for us and our customers and are just part of a continuing investment programme” explains Group Managing Director, John Mayes. “With our ever-strengthening pcba and mechatronics assembly capabilities together with our facility in the Czech Republic that has operated since 2005, we offer the advantages of working with a single UK-based EMS partner providing both pcba and complex mechanical/system level assembly capabilities from wholly-owned facilities in the UK and offshore".