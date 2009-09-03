Premo signs agreement with Etra

Premo and Etra Electronics have signed a representative and distributor agreement for the territories of Finland and Estonia.

Under the new agreement, Etra Electronics will represent a broad range of Premo products including transformers, chokes, inductors, and Premo´s full line of passive components, EMC filters, and PLC components.



This partnership will greatly enhance Premo´s presence in the Nordic markets thanks to Etra Electronics position in Finland. This affords Premo an opportunity to offer a better service and support to their existing customer base, as well as to grow with new potentials.